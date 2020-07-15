As reported by The Yorkshire Post, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has claimed that his current role is the hardest of his career.

Speaking after Middlesbrough’s recent 2-1 win over Reading on Tuesday evening, Neil Warnock praised his side’s attitude and commitment, but also made the revelation that this was the toughest challenge he has had in his 30 years in management.

“It sounds a bit silly when I’ve only had a few games here,” he said, “but it’s the hardest job I’ve ever had.

“I couldn’t really say that beforehand but the lads have given everything for me. I just can’t fault them at all. That win was a relief, a big relief.”

Having gone 1-0 down after a close-range effort from defender Liam Moore midway through the first-half, Middlesbrough bounced back with goals from Ashley Fletcher and Patrick Roberts to secure all three points.

The win takes Boro a step closer to safety and onto 50 points, with the Teessiders realistically needing at least a point to solidify their Championship status next season.

Warnock has managed several sides who were in and around the relegation zone, and so his comments on Middlesbrough being his hardest job is rather surprising.

The veteran manager has been in charge of 18 clubs, including the likes of Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, and more recently Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough take on Warnock’s former side Cardiff on Saturday afternoon, before taking on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on the final day of the season.