Crewe Alexandra are interested in free agent forward Joe Dodoo, as per a report by the Bolton News.

He is available after being released by Bolton Wanderers and is understood to be on the radar of David Artell’s side.

The Railwaymen are gearing up for their return to League One and have so far managed to sign striker Offrande Zanazala after he left Accrington Stanley.

Dodoo, who is 25 years old, is said to be interesting a few clubs in League One and is being looked at by the Cheshire side.

He spent last season on the books at Bolton and scored four goals in 27 games as the Trotters were relegated to League Two.

Dodoo started his career at Leicester City and rose up through their youth ranks before making four appearances for their first-team, scoring an impressive four goals for the Foxes.

He was loaned out to Bury as a youngster before Rangers lured him to Scotland in 2016. He played 27 times for the Glasgow side and chipped in with five goals.

The ex-England Under-18 international spent time on loan back in England during his time at Ibrox. He had spells in League One at Blackpool and Charlton Athletic before leaving Rangers last year.

Bolton handed him an opportunity in the last campaign and Dodoo will now be weighing up his options as Crewe consider a potential move.

In other Alex news, they are being linked with free agent midfielder Callum Cooke, as covered by The72.

