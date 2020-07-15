According to local source the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City are inching closer to the capture of young Wolves midfielder Elliot Watt who spent part of last season on loan at League Two side Carlisle.

20-year-old Watt, who joined Wolves after youth experience at Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Preston North End is a central midfielder who has a host of Scotland caps at age levels from Under-16 to Under-21.

He’s featured heavily for Wolves Under-18s (30 games) and Under-23s (48 games) and has made one appearance for the first team in a 2018 EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

This season the youngster was loaned out to League Two side Carlisle and featured in 12 games, scoring 1 goal and adding 3 assists. Carlisle boss Chris Beech referred to him as a “thinking football player” as he helped pull the Cumbrians well clear of the relegation mix during his time at the club.

T&A reporter Simon Parker writes that Watt has “attracted plenty of interest from Leagues One and Two” before continuing and adding that “the Bantams appear favourites to land him.”

In doing so, Watt would join Levi Sutton, who Bradford confirmed as their first summer signing with the utility player joining from Scunthorpe United. Should he join, Watt will become a key cog in what will be Stuart McCall’s rebuilt Bradford City side.

McCall, in his third spell as Bradford City manager, will be looking to build a side that sparks consistently and avoids the inconsistencies that crippled them at times last season.

