Benji Kimpioka is training with former side IK Sirius, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The winger is out of contract at the Stadium of Light but has not ruled out re-signing for the Black Cats. However, they will have to face some Scandinavian competition for his signature.

Kimpioka, who is 20 years old, started his career in the youth ranks at Sirius but moved to England four years ago to join Sunderland.

The Sweden Under-21 international was tipped for a bright future with the Black Cats and went onto make his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy fixture in September 2018 against Stoke City.

Kimpioka has since gone onto play 14 times for Sunderland but is now out of contract there with his next move still up in the air.

He has said, as per the Sunderland Echo: “Right now I’m waiting a bit, talking to my agent and family to see how we should do in the window that is coming. Sunderland is a club that I love and I like everyone there, all the coaches, players and staff in the club.

“We’ll see. I want to stay there, but everything is in God’s hands.”

It is expected to be another summer of transition for the North-East side as they gear up for a third consecutive season in League One. Their boss Phil Parkinson will be eager to put his own stamp on their squad by bringing in a few of his own signings.

Bringing back Kimpioka would give them more options and depth going forward.

