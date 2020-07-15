Grant McCann has told BBC Humberside Sport he will not resign as Hull City manager, as per journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: What now for @HullCity after their worst defeat in 109 years? A record-equalling 8-0 loss at Wigan and lets face… https://t.co/Z1ljb4LgZx (@bbcburnsy)

The Tigers were destroyed 8-0 by relegation rivals Wigan Athletic yesterday and many of their fans are calling for their manager’s head.

Hull found themselves 7-0 down at half-time at the DW Stadium and are sinking towards relegation to League One for the first time in 15 years.

They take on Luton Town on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium, a side they are level on points on at the moment, before travelling to Wales to face Cardiff City on the final day of the season next Wednesday.

McCann has said he won’t resign, despite the humiliation of his sides’ worst defeat in 109 years.

Yesterday’s result has shown there are some serious problems going on at the football club. No side, no matter how brilliant Wigan played, should be losing 8-0 at this level.

The continuous asset stripping of the Allams over the past few years and lack of investment is ultimately to blame but McCann will no doubt pay the price if Hull do go down.

It looks like he will be staying for the final two games of the campaign but how are his side going to find a couple of results to survive? They have won just once in 18 matches.

