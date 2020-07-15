Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Wigan Athletic over a move for their teenage midfielder Alfie Devine as reported by The Daily Mail.

The 15-year-old has been a revelation since his arrival at Wigan from Liverpool and has starred for them in the FA Youth Cup as well as putting in some impressive performances in their under 23’s team.

The Latics are in desperate need of raising funds after entering administration and a deal worth around £500,000 for Devine could severely help their cause.

Tottenham have also expressed an interest in signing Wigan’s Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir although the latter is also being watched by fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Devine would most likely feature in the Tottenham academy and look to progress through the ranks and hopefully feature in the first-team at some point in the future.

Whilst Spurs manager Mourinho would be delighted to sign someone of the potential of Devine he is also looking to add quality to his first-team ranks.

The Portuguese coach is hopeful of beating Everton, Manchester City and Ajax to the signing of Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg was stripped of the Southampton captaincy after making it known his wish for a move away this summer, with James Ward-Prowse replacing him.

Tottenham will be eager to add fresh faces in the summer transfer window following a disappointing season where they are realistically unable to get Champions League football and also face a real battle to win a Europa League spot.

