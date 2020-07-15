Rangers are set to join Celtic and West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign West Ham United winger Grady Diangana according to Herald Sport.

It was reported earlier this week that Diangana was on the transfer list of Celtic and they have now seemingly been joined by their SPL rivals Rangers.

Diangana has spent the season on loan at West Brom where he has produced a number of eye-catching performances which have earned him rave reviews from pundits.

Scottish champions Celtic have made initial enquiries about the potential availability of the 22-year-old and Rangers are also now seeking to speak with his representatives over a possible move for the winger.

It is thought that Diangana’s preference would be to stay at the Hammers in the long-term having signed a six-year-deal at the club in January of last year which keeps him at the London Stadium until 2025.

However, the youngster will be keen to keep playing regular football like he has been doing at the Hawthorns and if this isn’t assured at West Ham he could be tempted with a move elsewhere.

West Brom are keen to bring Diangana back to the club next season after a successful spell there this campaign and their chances of doing so may be boosted if they can secure promotion to the English Premier League.

The Baggies currently occupy second place in the Championship table following their 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Fulham and are still on course for a return to the top-flight.

However, if rumours are true of Celtic and Rangers being interested they will face real competition to win the race for their on-loan starlet.

