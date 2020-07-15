Speaking to the club’s official website, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that defender Ryan Shotton has played his last game for the club, confirming he will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton is set to leave the club at the end of his contract. The centre-back is out of contract this summer and now, a fresh update has emerged on his future.

It has been confirmed that after picking up an injury, Shotton has played his last game for the club. Boro boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that with the defender not 100% fit, Shotton will not play due to the risk of picking up an injury and scuppering a future move. He said:

“Ryan was absolutely fantastic against Millwall last week and he gave us everything against Bristol City at the weekend. He was feeling an injury during the second half so we brought him off because we didn’t want to make it worse.

“This is our third game in less than a week and Ryan wouldn’t have played against Reading.

“With him not being 100% fit, he feels vulnerable to an injury that could prevent him getting him a contract elsewhere. I’m disappointed, but I fully understand his thinking.”

Shotton, 31, leaves Middlesbrough after three years at the Riverside Stadium. The defender has played in 84 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on three assists.

