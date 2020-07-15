Speaking to Coventry Live, Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has revealed that he has spoken with former loan favourite Callum O’Hare, amid continued links with a return to the club.

After a thoroughly successful spell with Coventry City, Callum O’Hare has been heavily linked with a return to the club.

He spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Coventry City and in Sky Blue, he has thoroughly impressed. O’Hare was a fixture in Mark Robins’ plans, scoring four goals and laying on seven assists in 39 games across all competitions.

Now, it has been confirmed that O’Hare has been in conversation with Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley. Shipley revealed that he has spoken to O’Hare but the former Aston Villa man is yet to let them know what he plans on doing. He said:

“I’ve spoken to him since he left, of course, I have, but I don’t know what he is going to do. He doesn’t give much away when we speak to him, he is a really quiet lad. He’s doing well though, personally, and we’ll see what happens.

“We all know he is a great talent. We all want him back, but at the end of the day it is up to him. We’re all the same, we’d all love him to come back but Callum has to do what is right for him at the end of the day.

“I’ve played against Callum for so many years with Coventry’s academy while he was coming through at Villa and I always knew that he was a sublime talent. He was always one of the best players I had ever played against growing up.

Now, with Shipley's comments emerging, it will be interesting to see how O'Hare's situation develops.

