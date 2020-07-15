As quoted by German news outlet Onetz, German midfielder Patrick Erras – linked with Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and QPR – has said he will decide on his future after his holiday, adding that the transfer interest is “really exciting”.

As reported here on The72 earlier this summer, German midfielder Patrick Erras has been linked with a move to England.

Championship trio Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and QPR have been linked with Erras, while it was also covered here on The72 that Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have also been linked.

Now, Erras has offered an insight into his situation. With his contract at Nurnberg set to expire this summer, an update on his situation has emerged. Speaking to Onetz, Erras has said that his future is “really exciting”, adding a decision will come once his holiday is done. He said:

“There are some clubs from home and abroad that are interested. It will be really exciting. We are now going on vacation for a few days to switch off a bit. Then I’ll decide [on my future].”

Erras is a physical presence in midfield, standing at 196cm. He has plenty of experience in the German leagues but with his contract at Nurnberg set to expire, he looks to have plenty of avenues open to him.

Erras has been with the club for his entire senior career. He made his way through their youth ranks and has gone on to play in 86 games. In the process, Erras – who has also filled in at centre-back at times – has scored nine goals and provided four assists along the way.

Erras has plenty of options available to him this summer. Werder Bremen offers him the chance to prove himself in the Bundesliga, while a move to the Championship could give the midfielder a fresh challenge.

