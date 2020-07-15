Darlington have confirmed on their official website that former Derby County and Bolton Wanderers defender Nicky Hunt has signed for the club after his release from Crewe Alexandra.

Earlier this summer, we reported here on The72 that defender Nicky Hunt had been released by Crewe Alexandra. The veteran was let go at the end of his deal to allow him to go in search of a new club.

Now, it has been confirmed that Hunt has found a new club. The former Derby County and Bolton Wanderers defender has signed for Darlington, who now play their football in the National League North.

Upon the announcement, Hunt expressed his delight at the move. The 36-year-old said he hopes to help the club win promotion, adding he is looking forward to working with Will Hatfield and Michael Liddle again having spent time alongside each other with Accrington Stanley. He said:

“Alun was one of the first managers I spoke to after I was released at the end of the season, and he made feel wanted. I’m really looking forward to getting back into football having not played since March.

“It will be great to catch up with Will and Michael, and the rest of the lads. Hopefully, I can help get Darlington promoted.”

Hunt, 36, leaves Crewe after two years with the club. He signed on a free transfer from Notts County in the summer of 2018 and has played in 54 games across all competitions since, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process.

Hunt started out his career with Bolton Wanderers and went on to play 154 times for the club. He spent stints on loan with Birmingham City and Derby County before leaving in 2010. Since then, Hunt has gone on to play for Bristol City, Preston North End, Rotherham United, Accrington Stanley, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Notts County.

In total, Hunt has played in over 450 games across all competitions throughout his career (Transfermarkt), ranging from the UEFA Cup to the EFL Trophy.

Do you think Hunt is a good signing for Darlington? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Bolton Wanderers news, one of the club’s reported targets is said to be likely to make a League One move – find out more here.

Is Nicky Hunt a good signing for Darlington?