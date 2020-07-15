Salford City have confirmed on their official club website that defender Tom Clarke has signed on a free transfer after his contract with Preston North End came to an end.

Experienced centre-back Tom Clarke had been playing with Preston North End since 2013 prior to the end of his contract earlier this summer. Now, an update has emerged on Clarke’s future.

Clarke has found himself a new club, dropping down to League Two in order to link up with Salford City. After a season in the fourth tier, the Ammies look to be planning for what they will hope to be a big season. The signing of Clarke affirms this, bringing in a defender with bags of Championship experience.

Upon the announcement, Clarke spoke to the club’s official website. The centre-back said he is looking forward to getting started with Salford City and hopes to be part of a big era for the club. He said:

“I’m over the moon, glad today’s come. I spoke to the manager a couple of weeks ago and was really pleased with what he said, how the club want to progress and I couldn’t wait to get involved.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Preston, seven years is a long time and to achieve what we did there was brilliant. I want to come here, start afresh, and try to build on something, the success you’ve already had, and hopefully, I can do that.

“I’m just someone that gives 100% every game. I go out there and want to win, put my body on the line for the team, work hard. They’re probably my main attributes, to get out there and work as hard as I can to get that win and get up that league.

“It’s been a really strange period, a lot of time off over this time, so it’s about ticking over and keeping as fit as possible, and waiting for that phone call of when we are back in training and kick on, meet the lads, go from there and yeah I’m really looking forward to it!”.

Clarke started out with Huddersfield Town and went on to play 107 times for the Terriers before joining Preston North End in 2013. In seven years with Preston, Clarke featured 247 times for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists.

Now, with his move to Salford City confirmed, it will be interesting to see how he impacts the side. Ammies fans, are you happy with the signing of Clarke? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Happy with the signing of Clarke?