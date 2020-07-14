It was a deal that many Leeds United fans wanted over the line but feared might not happen. They were saying that it could end with him walking away from the club and the club regretting it. However, in signing up Oliver Casey to a three-year deal, Leeds United have averted that frightening prospect from happening.

📰 #LUFC are pleased to announce Oliver Casey has signed a new three-year deal with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 14, 2020

The 19-year-old has been a regular in Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s this season, going on to make 22 appearances across the Professional Development League and Premier League Cup competitions.

Additional to this, the youngster’s performances for the Under-23s have caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa and he likes what he sees. Such has been what he has seen that Casey has been promoted to the first-team squad and featured on the bench 12 times this season. He made his senior debut for the Whites coming off the bench in December in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Casey’s three-year deal goes to show the degree of faith that Leeds United have placed in him as they stand on the precipice of Premier League promotion. He last appeared on the Leeds United bench for the 2-0 home win against Huddersfield Town on March 7, the final game before the lockdown was imposed.

Leeds United have shown over the seasons, and this one is not different, that they aren’t scared of involving young players in the first-team plans. He’s been included before and, with Ben White stepping up to cover Kalvin Phillips’ absence from defensive midfield, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the youngster was brought to the bench as added cover over the last three games.

Is Leeds United signing Oliver Casey to a three-year deal a good thing?