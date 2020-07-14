Filipe Morais came up through the ranks at Chelsea, progressing into their reserves at the start of July 2004. He was let go on a free transfer to Millwall two year later. This started a journey which involved a further eight English and Scottish clubs – one of which was Bradford City. After links were made to the Bantams once more, the Telegraph and Argus moved to dispel this interest.

Morais joined the Bantams on a free transfer from Stevenage Borough in early-August 2014. He went on to make 71 appearances (8 goals/8 assists) before leaving for Bolton on another free in February 2017.

From Bolton, it was another free transfer to Crawley Town with Morais spending this season out on loan at Oldham Athletic in League Two for whom he made 21 appearances this season, 2 goals and 1 assist.

Earlier today, Football Insider’s Kelham Hilton wrote that Bradford City, along with Bolton Wanderers, had “opened talks to sign” Morais. The article said that new Bolton boss Ian Evatt had made Morais his “top target” as he looked to shape a charge back out of League Two.

The Football Insider article also said that Bradford City was interested but local news source the Telegraph and Argus moved to dispute this. They say that “it is understood that there have been no discussions with City” and add that “he [Morais] is not thought to be among the names currently being considered at this stage.”

Bradford City have signed Levi Sutton from Scunthorpe and former Bantam Billy Clarke is thought to be in talks for a third spell at the West Yorkshire club. However, it doesn’t appear as though Filipe Morais will be joining them.

