It is time again for Barnsley fans to vote on if they approve of Nathan Jones as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Gerhard Struber has got less popular as the Luton Town head coach. 59% of fans who voted approve of Struber, down from 93% last week. This meant that 41% of fans disapprove of him, up from 3% last week. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Struber, down from 3% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +18, down from +90 the previous week.

It has been a mediocre week for Gerhard Struber and Barnsley. They were able to pick up two points during the two games they played last week. On Tuesday night, they would draw 1-1 with relegation rivals Luton Town. They went behind due to a goal from Luke Berry but were able to rescue a point because of a strike from Aapo Halme. On Saturday, they got another draw when they played out a 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic. Barnsley should have won the game when Michael Sollbaurer had the chance to volley in space but was only able to hit wide. Barnsley also didn’t win even though Wigan went down to ten men due to Danny Fox being sent off.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gerhard Struber as the Barnsley head coach?