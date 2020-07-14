It is time again for Luton Town fans to vote on if they approve of Nathan Jones as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Nathan Jones has got less popular as the Luton Town head coach. 72% of fans who voted approve of Jones, down from 86% last week. This meant that 22% of fans disapprove of him, up from 9% last week. 6% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Jones, the same as last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +50, down from +77 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Nathan Jones and Luton Town. They were able to pick up four points out of the two games they played last week. On Tuesday night, they drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Barnsley. They took the lead through Luke Berry, his first goal of the season. However, they had to settle for a point when Aapo Halme equalised for Barnsley. They would go on to win on Friday night as they beat another relegation rival Huddersfield Town 2-0. Sonny Bradley gave them the lead just a few minutes after the second half started and that was confirmed thanks to a strike from Elliott Lee.

Do you approve or disapprove of Nathan Jones as Luton Town head coach?