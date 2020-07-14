It is time again for Hull City fans to vote on if they approve of Grant McCann as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Grant McCann has got more popular as the Hull City head coach. 24% of fans who voted approve of McCann, up from 9% last week. This meant that 68% of fans disapprove of him, down from 87% last week. 9% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of McCann, up from 3% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of -44, up from -78 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Hull City and Grant McCann. They were not able to pick up a single point in the two games they played last week. Last Wednesday, they lost 2-1 to Bristol City. Famara Diedhiou put the Robins ahead after making the most of a fantastic pass and the lead was doubled due to an impressive strike from Jamie Paterson. Hull did get one back thanks to Jordy de Wijs but it was not enough. On Saturday they lost again, this time 1-0 to Millwall. After just two minutes, Ryan Leonard put Millwall ahead and that was enough to condemn Hull to another loss.

Do you approve or disapprove of Grant McCann as the Hull City head coach?