It is time again for Charlton Athletic fans to vote on if they approve of Lee Bowyer as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Lee Bowyer has got less popular as the Charlton Athletic head coach. 97% of fans who voted approve of Cowley, the same as last week. This meant that 3% of fans disapprove of him, up from 2% last week. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bowyer, down from 1% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +94, down from +95 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Lee Bowyer and Charlton Athletic. They weren’t able to get a single point in the two matches they played this week. On Tuesday night, they were unable to stop promotion-chasing Brentford and lost 2-1 to them. Charlton did get the lead thanks to Macauley Bonne but they couldn’t stop Brentford from coming back. Said Benrahma equalised for the Bees with a penalty kick before Ethan Pinnock won the game for them. On Saturday, they lost again, this time 1-0 to Reading. The only goal of the game came after three minutes when George Puscas scored from the spot.

