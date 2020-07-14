Marcelo Bielsa was a giant amongst giants when Leeds United somehow, bizarrely, managed to convince the legendary Argentinian coach to join the Whites two seasons ago. The change in the way that Leeds United go about their business as a football club, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of unbelievable.

To say their fortunes have changed would be to underplay just what has happened with this turnaround and effectively with the bulk of the same players who struggled to mediocrity under Paul Heckingbottom. Bielsa’s appointment shouts loud to the fact that if you get the right coach, the football follows.

Ever since his arrival in West Yorkshire, the Whites have been improving in leaps and bounds. They are now teetering on the brink of promotion to the Premier League. Four points will guarantee that, three if Brentford drop points against Preston, one if the Bees lose. Bielsa also arrived on a 12-month rolling deal that was extended last summer to account for this season. Effectively, when this season finishes – so does Bielsa’s current deal.

This is something that his brother, Rafael, speaks about in an interview with ‘Superfootball’ per Argentinian site TyC Sports. Speaking about whether he thinks that Marcelo will sign a new deal with Leeds, he said:



“It has been a long time since I have spoken to him, he did not say a single word to me. It seems to me that the question is the other way around: ‘How can you avoid renewing if you are the champion?”

Commenting on the prerequisites that Marcelo Bielsa requires for him to take on a job at a club, his brother added:

“He likes identity and takes the facilities into account in order to develop his project. I did not visit him, but I read that in the city he is a” Rock Star “phenomenon. He is loved, he is [at] a club that complies [with what he requests] and that the changing room handles it. It’s always better to get to the Premier with a team where you know all the players. It’s going to be difficult for him to say no.”

With Leeds United on the brink of promotion, expect talks to begin between the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa as soon as ascension to the Premier League is confirmed. Like his brother, Rafael said, who could consider walking away from the opportunity to manage a Leeds United side you’d turned into champions and gotten promoted to the Premier League

Will Marcelo Bielsa sign a new deal at Leeds United?