It is time again for Huddersfield Town fans to vote on if they approve of Danny Cowley as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Danny Cowley has got more popular as the Huddersfield Town head coach. 88% of fans who voted approve of Cowley, up from 61% the week before. This meant that 11% of fans disapprove of him, down from 32% last week. 1% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cowley, down from 7% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +77, up from +29 the previous week.

It has been a poor week for Huddersfield Town and Danny Cowley. They were only able to get a point in the two matches they played this week. On Tuesday night, they played out a dull 0-0 draw with Reading. Alex Pritchard came close to winning the game for Huddersfield but his shot would be deflected wide. They were dealt a huge blow on Friday night after being beaten 2-0 by fellow strugglers Luton Town. Just after the start of the second half, they went behind due to a Sonny Bradley header. The defeat would be confirmed later on when Elliott Lee scored.

Do you approve or disapprove of Danny Cowley as the Huddersfield Town head coach?