It is time again for Middlesbrough fans to vote on if they approve of Neil Warnock as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Neil Warnock has got less popular as the Middlesbrough head coach. 77% of fans who voted approve of Warnock, down from 92% the week before. This meant that 19% of fans disapprove of him, up from 4% last week. 5% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Warnock, up from 0% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +58, down from +92 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Middlesbrough and Neil Warnock. They were able to pick up three points out of the two games they played this week. Last Wednesday, they were able to impress while they beat the play-off chasing Millwall 2-0. It took until the 68th minute for a breakthrough but it was worth it when Britt Assombalonga put them ahead. Late on, the win was confirmed due to an Ashley Fletcher penalty. They weren’t able to continue this on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by Bristol City. The Robins got the lead early on due to Nahki Wells and doubled their advantage due to Jamie Paterson. Wells would get another before Assombalonga scored a consolation.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Warnock as the Middlesbrough head coach?