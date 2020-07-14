It is time again for Stoke City fans to vote on if they approve of Michael O’Neill as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Michael O’Neill has got more popular as the Stoke City head coach. 86% of fans who voted approve of O’Neill, up from 82% the week before. This meant that 7% of fans disapprove of him, down from 9% last week. 7% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of O’Neill, down from 9% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +79, up from +73 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Michael O’Neill and Stoke City. They were able to get three points out of the two games they played this week. On Thursday night, they were battered 5-0 by top of the table Leeds United. They held out until the end of the first half when Mateusz Klich scored from the spot for Leeds. Stoke would be unable to do anything as the West Yorkshire side turned rampant in the second half with goals from Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford condemning the Potters to defeat. On Sunday, Stoke bounced back by beating Birmingham City 2-0. Danny Batth gave them the lead after 12 minutes and the win was confirmed before the half was ended due to Sam Clucas.

Do you approve or disapprove of Michael O'Neill as the Stoke City head coch?