Laurens de Bock looked a handy signing during his first few games for Leeds United after arriving on a £1.5m transfer from Club Brugge in early January 2018. However, looks can be deceiving and the 27-year-old Belgian left-back had fallen out of favour at Elland Road under Paul Heckingbottom before his first half-season at Elland Road was through.

De Bock, who still has two years left on his lengthy deal at Elland Road, has featured in just seven games for Leeds United. It also looks like it will be ‘seven and out’ for De Bock who is said to have no future at the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa.

This season has seen him out on loan, first at Sunderland in League One and then at ADO Den Haag in Holland’s Eredivisie division. The season before, the 2018/1 campaign, De Bock was back in his homeland and playing in the Belgian Jupiler League with KV Oostende.

At the start of this month, Het Laatse Nieuws ran with a snippet saying that De Bock was almost signed with Belgian side Zulte Waregem with discussions “going in the right direction.” This was followed by a snippet from Nieuws Blad earlier today saying that Zulte hope to conclude a deal and “complete the transfer” of De Bock from Leeds saying that, although negotiations were hard, “progress seems to be underway.”

Nieuws Blad continues the narrative of Laurens de Bock not having a future at Leeds United and, with only seven games played since signing for the Whites, that would be a narrative safe to go with.

Is it a case of Laurens de Bock just being the wrong signing at the wrong time?