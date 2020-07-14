Cork City have confirmed on their official club website that young QPR winger Deshane Dalling has returned to the club on loan for the rest of the season.

QPR sent youngster Deshane Dalling out on loan earlier this year to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football.

The winger joined Irish side Cork City on loan but the suspension of the season brought his time with the club to a premature end.

Now, it has been confirmed that Dalling has signed a new deal with Cork City. He will now remain with the club until the end of their season. Upon the announcement, Dalling spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the fresh deal. He said:

“I am really pleased to be back. I joined the club just before the start of the season, and I felt like I had barely even got started before everything shut down.



“I felt like my last game, against Finn Harps, was my best and I was looking forward to the next one, and trying to improve even more. I am really looking forward to getting back into training with the rest of the group once I am able to do so, and then the opportunity to get a run of games under my belt.”

Dalling featured in three games for Cork, starting twice and coming off the bench once. He was sent off in a 6-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers and returned to QPR upon the suspension of the campaign.

Dalling, 21, spent time with Staines before earning a move to Huddersfield Town. The youngster didn’t stay with the Terriers long, leaving to join QPR in January 2018 after one year. With QPR, Dalling has featured once for the club’s senior side.

Do you think another loan move is the best outcome for Dalling? Or would you have liked him to stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, a new club is rumoured to have entered the chase for one of the club’s reported targets – find out more about that here.

Do you think a fresh loan is the right move for Dalling?