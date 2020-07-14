According to a report from Football Insider, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City are in talks over a potential deal for Crawley Town winger Filipe Morais.

Portuguese winger Filipe Morias has previously spent time with both Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City. Now, with Crawley Town, it has emerged that the pair are both keen to link up with Morais again.

Football Insider claims that Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City are both in talks over a potential reunion deal for Morais. The League Two pair are said to be working on free transfer deals for the experienced midfielder as they look to bolster their squads for the 2020/21 season.

Bolton Wanderers’ new manager Ian Evatt is said to have made Morais a priority target for the summer transfer window.

Morais, now 34, has a year remaining on his current deal with Crawley Town (Transfermarkt) and has been there since 2018. He spent last season on loan with Oldham Athletic, who he also played for from 2010 to 2012. Morais played in 20 games for the Latics last season, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process.

In his previous stint with Bradford City from 2014 to 2017, the former Portugal Under-21 international scored eight goals and provided eight assists before leaving for Bolton Wanderers. With Bolton, Morais netted three and laid on 19 assists in 56 appearances.

Now, with Bradford and Bolton keen to link up with Morais once again, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out. Would you like to see Morais return to your club this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

