According to a report from The Sun (12th July, page 61), goalkeeper Matija Sarkic – who has been linked with Sunderland and Blackpool – is closing in on a move to Premier League side Wolves.

As reported here on The72 earlier this summer, goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is heading for the exit door at Aston Villa. The youngster’s contract at Villa Park is up and he has been linked with a move to the Football League.

League One pair Sunderland and Blackpool have been said keen on Sarkic. Now, an update on his situation has emerged, revealing he could be set for a stay in the Premier League.

The Sun has claimed that Sarkic could be set for a move to Wolves. The 22-year-old could prove to be a younger back-up option for Nuno Espirito Santo, with John Ruddy’s future at Molineux said to be looking uncertain.

Sarkic impressed in a loan spell with Livingston during the first half of the season, keeping six clean sheets in 18 appearances. However, his spell was cut short as he returned to Villa Park to provide cover for the injured Tom Heaton, only for the Premier League side to sign Spanish veteran ‘keeper Pepe Reina on loan.

Sarkic is yet to make his senior debut for Aston Villa but has featured heavily for the club’s Under-23s, playing in 56 games for Villa’s second-string. The 22-yar-old has spent time out on loan with Wigan Athletic, non-league sides Stratford Town and Havant and Waterlooville, as well as the earlier mentioned Livingston.

