Speaking to The News, Portsmouth chief Mark Catlin has confirmed that out of contract defender Brandon Haunstrup has rejected a new deal at Fratton Park, with the report adding that he is in talks over a move to Kilmarnock.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Bristol Rovers have been linked with out of contract defender Brandon Haunstrup. The left-back’s deal with Portsmouth came to an end earlier this summer and now, a fresh update has emerged on his situation.

Portsmouth CEO Mark Catlin has moved to reveal that Haunstrup has turned down a new deal at Fratton Park. Haunstrup is said to “feel his future is better served elsewhere”. Speaking about Haunstrup’s situation, Catlin said:

“We made an offer to Brandon. We would have liked him to have stayed. But, given the new salary proposals and where we feel he is with his career, he feels his future is better served elsewhere.

“Obviously he is out of contract and free to do that. The offer is still there for Brandon, we would like him to sign. But, obviously it’s his decision.”

Haunstrup, 23, is now rumoured to be in talks over a move to Kilmarnock. As mentioned earlier, Bristol Rovers had been linked with a swoop for the left-back. However, with the Scottish Premiership side swooping in, the Gas will have to make a move soon if they want to bring him to the Memorial Stadium.

