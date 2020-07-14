Leeds United are a side who buzz and fizz with energy. This can be seen by the way that they play their football. At the heart of BielsaBall is energy and that ‘we go again’ attitude that runs to the core of Leeds United as a club. At the core of the side is one, pivotal player – Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is a player remoulded under the steady hand the coaching God who is Marcelo Bielsa. Phillips’ energy before Bielsa arrived at Elland Road was harnessed into the shell of a typical box-to-box midfielder. Bielsa assessed that and has turned the Wortley-born lad into a defensive midfield enforcer in the style of Claude Makelele with a shine being his range of passing.

However, it is a range of passing and an uncompromising tenacity that Leeds United will have to do without over the last three games of the season.

Bielsa on Phillips: "It is a problem in the knee and probably is not going to be involved in the next three matches."#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 14, 2020

Phillips was struggling towards the end of the late win against Swansea at the weekend and left the Liberty Stadium with a heavily strapped leg. A prognosis was promised and there was initial good vibes that Phillips would be available for Thursday’s game against basement side Barnsley.

However, the news is much worse than that and, as Graham Smyth (above – tweet) points out, Phillips is likely out for the rest of the season. Thankfully, the Whites have a cushion of 6 points to the playoffs headed by a Brentford side on a cavalry charge of results.

Added to this is that Leeds have games left against not only Barnsley but also Derby County and Charlton, another team in the depths of a relegation battle. Ben White is to step into the role left vacant by Phillips’ injury but that’s only compensation for the fact that Leeds United will be missing the metronome that makes them tick.

Will Kalvin Phillips injury be that big a loss for Leeds United?