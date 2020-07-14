Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has said Spurs should look to loan out young star Ryan Sessegnon to ‘someone like Leeds United’ next season.

Last summer, young star Ryan Sessegnon left Fulham to join Spurs after a lengthy transfer saga. Sessegnon made the move to Spurs for a reported £25m but since joining, it has not gone as he may have hoped.

The 20-year-old has played in just 12 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Sessegnon has started in four Premier League games, with his one goal coming in a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

Now, with the transfer window on the horizon, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has given his opinion on Sessegnon’s situation. Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Bridge said he believes the left-sided starlet could do with a year on loan away at ‘someone like Leeds United’. He said:

“Now, I like Ben Davies but Spurs need someone to bomb down that wing. Now for me, it’s not Ryan Sessegnon yet. I think he could do with a year loan whether it be someone like Leeds or whoever.

“Give him a loan in the Premier League because at the moment he’s wasting his time on the bench. But Spurs desperately need to address this full-back situation.”

Leeds United fans, if Sessegnon was to be made available on loan this summer, would you want the club to swoop in for a deal? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

