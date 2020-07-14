Luton Town’s Elliot Lee remains out of contract this summer.

The striker penned a deal until the end of the current season but is still poised to become a free agent as it stands.

Lee, who is 25 years old, will have his sights firmly set on helping the Hatters secure their Championship status with three games of the campaign left to play.

He scored in their valuable win over relegation rivals Huddersfield Town last time out and will play a key part for Nathan Jones for their remaining fixtures.

Luton need to agree terms with him over a new contract, regardless of what league they are in need next season.

He adds more options and depth to their attacking options and has proven he can do a job in both the Championship and League One.

Lee moved to Kenilworth Road in 2017 and has helped them gain back-to-back promotions from League Two to the second tier during his time at the club. He has bagged 26 goals in 93 games for them to date.

The ex-West Ham United and Barnsley man has found a home at Luton so losing him for free would be a big blow.

Luton take on QPR tonight and will be desperate to build on their win against the Terriers last weekend. They then travel to the KCOM Stadium on Saturday to face Hull City in what is a massive clash at the bottom of the league.

Survival is the Hatters’ focus at the moment, but keeping Lee at the club for next season should also be on their agenda.

Will Lee stay at Luton?