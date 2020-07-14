Stoke City defender Moritz Bauer still has three years left on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

The full-back penned a hefty five-year deal after the Potters’ relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

However, he has since fallen way out of favour with the Championship side and was shipped out on loan to Celtic this past season.

He is set to link back up with Stoke for pre-season for the next campaign but his future still remains up in the air. Michael O’Neill’s side face a decision to make on what to do with him.

The Austrian international has played just 26 times for the Staffordshire side since his £5.5 million (as per Transfermarkt) move from Rubin Kazan in January 2018.

He had spells at FC Winterthur and Grasshoppers in his early career before moving to Russia for two years in 2016.

Bauer hoped to get his career back on track at Celtic but lost his place at right-back to youngster Jeremie Frimpong last season.

Stoke are close to securing their Championship status with three games of the current campaign still to play. They published their retained list yesterday, announcing the likes of Adam Federici, Tre Pemberton and Ollie Shenton are leaving the club as free agents.

The Potters need to decide whether Bauer is in their plans for next season. It could be the case that he forces his way into their side. If not, they should try and get a fee for him or loan him out again.

