Championship trio Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough are set to do battle for Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi according to The Scottish Sun.

Kamberi is contracted to Hibernian but he spent the second half of last season on loan at SPL giants Rangers who are also believed to be interested in the striker.

However, despite his move to Rangers he failed to make a real impact and scored just one goal during the second half of the campaign for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Kamberi may be tempted by a move to English football but whether it will be to Huddersfield, Hull or Middlesbrough hugely depends on which division they will find themselves playing in next season.

All three sides are currently battling relegation at the wrong end of the Championship table and will surely be looking to retain their status in the division before pursuing with a move for the SPL striker.

Swiss league leaders St Gallen are also rumoured to be interested in a move for Kamberi and could offer him Champions League football which could push them ahead in the race to sign him.

Kamberi didn’t set the world alight during his time with Rangers in the second-half of the season but did show positive signs whilst with Hibernian in the first half of the season.

He could be available at a bargain price due to the financial constraints due to the Coronavirus pandemic and he could be a decent signing for Hull, Middlesbrough or Huddersfield.

All three sides will be looking to add attacking reinforcements regardless of whether they are playing Championship or League One football next season.

Would Florian Kamberi be a good addition to the Championship?