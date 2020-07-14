Fulham boss Scott Parker crossed paths with Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart as players together on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old is poised to become a free agent this summer and should be targeted by the Cottagers.

Stewart is likely to be moving on from the KCOM Stadium on a free transfer with it unlikely the Tigers will be able to keep him at the club. Therefore, Fulham should swoop in and bring him to Craven Cottage.

He would be a shrewd signing for the London side as he would add more options and depth to their midfield department.

Stewart joined Hull three years ago and has since made 74 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with three goals.

He has played at the highest level for Spurs and Liverpool in the past and has proven with the Tigers that when fit that he can be a top player at Championship level.

Stewart started out at Tottenham but left for Anfield in 2014. He had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town before going onto play 20 times for the Reds’ first-team.

He has some injury worries since joining Hull in 2017 and initially struggled to impress there. However, he has since fought his way back and has established himself as one of Grant McCann’s key players.

Stewart won’t be staying there next season, especially if they are relegated to League One. Fulham will be keen on boosting their squad this summer and should have him on their radar.

