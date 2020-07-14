Fulham manager Scott Parker has piled the pressure on West Bromwich Albion ahead of their huge game at the Hawthorns this evening as reported by The Evening Standard.

The Cottagers head to the Midlands on the back of four consecutive wins and with top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic back in the side following his suspension.

West Brom have also been in a good run of form with three wins out of their last four but the draw against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday allowed closest promotion rivals Brentford to close the gap to just three points.

Parker will again be without injured captain Tom Cairney but they have the freedom in knowing that their play-off place is secured and believes with West Brom under pressure to win, it could play into their hands.

“When you are at the top of the league and everyone is trying to catch you, that is where the pressure is,” he said.

“Leeds and West Brom have been under that pressure for large parts of this season, when you are a Brentford or a Fulham at this time, trying to catch, that pressure is a little bit less.”

“Certainly I think there is an element of that which is correct, this is a massive game for them. It is for us too, every one of my players realise how important this is for us.”

This is undoubtedly a huge game for both sides with a defeat for Fulham all but ending their hopes of an automatic promotion spot.

For West Brom, they will be eager to get back to winning ways with Brentford hot on their heels and a defeat here could see the Bees overtake them into second spot should they win their game against Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

