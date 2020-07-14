QPR boss Mark Warburton managed Hamburg defender David Bates during his time at Rangers.

As the Hoops’ manager scours the transfer market for potential signings this summer, could he target the Scotland international?

Bates, who is 23 years old, has spent this past season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but struggled for game time with the Yorkshire side.

QPR are in need of defensive reinforcements and should look into handing him a Championship lifeline.

Bates joined Hamburg in 2018 and still has two years left on his deal with the German side. However, they could look into loaning him out again for the next campaign for him to get some more game time under his belt.

He would add more options and depth the R’s defensive department and has a point to prove after his loan at Hillsborough didn’t work out. He also knows Warburton and knows how he likes his side to play.

Bates was tipped for a big future in the game when he was signed by Rangers as a youngster from Raith Rovers.

He started his career at Raith and made 15 appearances for their first-team which was enough to earn himself a move to Ibrox.

The 6ft 4inc centre-back then played 28 times for the Glasgow giants before Hamburg lured him to the German second tier. He impressed for them in his first season at the club but returned to the UK last summer with Sheffield Wednesday.

Bates has had his injury problems of late but should be a player for QPR to consider moving for as they look ahead to next season.

Will QPR go for promotion next season?