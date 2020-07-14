Leeds United have been dealt a possible blow in their pursuit of Norwich City star Emi Buendia with the midfielder insisting “he is happy” at the club in an interview with Sky Sports.

Norwich suffered relegation from the Premier League at the weekend following their 4-0 defeat to West Ham United and will now be playing Championship football next season.

Buendia has drawn interest from Championship side Leeds as well Spanish giants Atletico Madrid but the Argentine has claimed that he is happy with the Canaries and wants to help them win promotion back to the top-flight next season.

“Everyone helped me here since the beginning. I have a contract here and I hope the club, the team and the fans get back to the Premier League as soon as possible,” Buendia said.

“We have to be focused to finish the season well, not thinking about next season or each player in himself. Now we have to finish, we have a game tomorrow and one more at Carrow Road.”

The 23-year-old scored eight goals and registered 12 assists last season as he helped fire Norwich to the Championship title.

Despite it having been a turbulent time in the Premier League this campaign, Buendia has been one of the standout performers for Daniel Farke’s men having scored one goal and produced seven assists this season.

Leeds are reportedly looking at possible alternatives for playmaker Pablo Hernandez who at 35-years-old is unlikely to be able to play week in week out for the Whites in the Premier League and Buendia would seemingly fit the bill.

Although he has reiterated that he is happy at Carrow Road a move to the Premier League could still be enough to lure him away should Leeds win promotion and come knocking.

