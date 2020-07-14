Crewe Alex are interested in re-signing midfielder Callum Cooke, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

He has recently been released by Peterborough United and could be handed a route back into League One by the Railwaymen.

Cooke, who is 23 years old, had a spell on loan with the Cheshire side three years ago and scored four goals in 18 appearances.

He spent last season on loan in League Two at Bradford City and is now weighing up his options.

Cooke started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside. He never made a senior appearance for Boro despite being a regular for their youth sides.

He gained some first-team experience on loan at Crewe during the 2016/17 season and then linked up with Blackpool for the campaign after, where he made 17 appearances in all competitions.

He was signed by Peterborough on a permanent deal in 2018 on a two-year contract. However, he found opportunities hard to come by at London Road and was actually linked with Crewe last summer after being transfer-listed by the Posh.

Cooke eventually joined Bradford on loan and spent last term with the Yorkshire side.

A move back to Crewe on a free transfer would be beneficial for Cooke and would give him an opportunity to play more regular football.

The Alex are gearing up for their return to League One and have so far signed striker Offrande Zanzala after his release by Accrington Stanley.

