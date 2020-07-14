Former Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Luke Murphy is a target for Crewe Alexandra according to Cheshire Live.

Murphy was released by Bolton following their relegation League Two which ended his two-year spell at the club and his former club Crewe are now considering a move for the 30-year-old.

Murphy made almost 200 appearances in all competitions for Crewe between 2008 and 2013 having progressed through the club’s academy ranks but departed for around £1million as he made the move to Leeds United ahead of the 2013/14 season.

The midfielder has also enjoyed loan spells at Burton Albion before his move to Bolton in 2018 but now finds himself without a club following his release.

Financial struggles at Bolton have seen them fall from the Championship to League Two within the space of two seasons.

Crewe boss David Artell has led the club to promotion to League One having enjoyed a successful season at the club but he is now thought to be looking to add experience and quality in key areas of the pitch this summer.

Crewe will need to ensure they work within their financial budgets but with Murphy now being a free agent and his previous affiliation with the club he could be a realistic target for Alexandra.

Another player who is also understood to be on the radar is another midfielder formerly of Crewe in Callum Cooke.

Cooke spent a successful loan spell with the Alex in 2017 and has been released by Peterborough United this summer.

Would Luke Murphy be a good signing for Crewe Alexandra?