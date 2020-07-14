Portsmouth would be ‘interested’ in bringing Sean Raggett back to the club on a permanent basis, as detailed in a report by the Portsmouth News.

The centre-back spent this past season on loan at Fratton Park from Norwich City.

Raggett, who is 26 years old, joined Norwich three years ago but has played just twice for their first-team. He is now out of contract there. However, with Daniel Farke’s side have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, which they could do after their relegation to the Championship.

Alternatively, the Premier League basement boys could extend his deal and then sell him this summer for a fee to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Portsmouth will be in the hunt for some defenders over the coming months with Christian Burgess leaving and Raggett’s loan expiring. Bringing the latter back on a permanent basis would be ideal for them, but they could face competition for his signature.

He made 38 appearances for Pompey in all competitions and helped them get into the League One Play-Offs.

Norwich signed him in 2017 having his impressive spell at Lincoln City but have since also loaned him back out to the Imps as well as Rotherham United.

The Canaries will have to weigh up what to do with the defender this summer and Portsmouth will no doubt keep a keen eye on developments.

In other Pompey news, they are set to rekindle their interest in Tranmere Rovers defender Manny Monthe, as covered by The72.

