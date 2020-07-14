West Bromwich Albion take on Fulham in a crucial clash at the top of the Championship this evening with the chances of promotion on the line for both sides.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction ahead of the game as he claims that Fulham could have the edge in the encounter.

West Brom slipped up thanks to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at Ewood Park which allowed closest rivals Brentford to close the gap to just three points.

Such are the fine margins, a loss for West Brom against the Cottagers and a win for Brentford against Preston North End on Wednesday evening would see the Baggies slip out of the top two for the first time since October.

Prutton believes that with Fulham needing to win to keep alive their slight chances of automatic promotion could play into the Londoner’s hands.

“West Brom’s slip at the weekend has opened the door right up for the sides below them, and Fulham may sense a little bit of blood,” Prutton said.

“Scott Parker’s side trail the Baggies by five points and only a win will do with three games to go. That might make it easier for them to approach the game in a way, and I have a feeling they could take advantage. 1-2.”

There is no doubt that this is the biggest game of the season for both Fulham and West Brom. A draw is no good for either side as this would leave Fulham still five points behind with two games left.

A win for Fulham would keep their automatic promotion hopes alive and be a huge dent in confidence for Slaven Bilic’s men. Whilst a win for the Baggies could see them go back to the top of the division dependent on their margin of victory but more importantly six points clear of the Bees.

