Bolton Wanderers saw off League One competition to land Eoin Doyle last week, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Doyle, who is 32 years old, has signed a three-year deal at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Swindon Town were eager to tie up down on a new contract at the County Ground after he fired 26 goals in all competitions to help Richie Wellens’ side gain promotion to the third tier.

Sunderland also had the Irishman on their ‘radar’ but lost out to Bolton.

The Trotters’ new boss Ian Evatt is busy preparing a squad capable of mounting a serious promotion squad from League Two. They are looking to complete a deal to sign midfielder Antoni Sarcevic this week, as covered by The72. The North-West side have also been linked with Jamie Devitt and Jay Spearing.

Evatt has said, as per the Bolton News: “We are here to make a mark. I think Eoin Doyle has sent a shockwave around that shows Bolton means business again. We have pressed the reset button and that is the message we want to send.

“From a head coach’s perspective you are always looking to add goals to your team and most of the time teams are only as good as their strikers.”

Doyle is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League having also played for the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic, Portsmouth and Bradford City in the past.

