Colchester United have parted company with John McGreal, as announced by their official club website this morning. Here are five potential candidates to replace him:

Wayne Brown- The current Maldon and Tiptree boss is an option for the U’s. He played for the League Two side in his playing days and coached at the club before leaving two years ago. Could they bring him back as manager now?

Paul Hurst- He is available and will be waiting for another opportunity. His previous two managerial stints at Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United didn’t work out for him and he will have a point to prove. Hurst previously did impressive jobs at Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Ian Culverhouse- The former Norwich City and Aston Villa assistant manager had a spell at Colchester under Paul Lambert twelve years ago. He has done some good work as manager of King’s Lynn since 2018 and is an option for the U’s as they hunt for a new boss.

Paul Tisdale- He would be ideal for the Essex club. He left MK Dons last year despite guiding them to promotion to League One just a few months before. The experienced manager had previously spent 12 years as manager of Exeter City in the fourth tier.

Steve Ball- The 50-year-old may be considered by Colchester for the full-time role. He was McGreal’s assistant and has had a spell as their caretaker manager in the past. He knows the club inside out having also had two spells as a player there.



Sad to see McGreal go, Colchester fans?