Norwich City and Middlesbrough are ‘interested’ in a move for Hibernian’s Florian Kamberi, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The striker is not short of options down the border with Hull City and Huddersfield Town also mentioned in the report. Rangers are also keen on signing him on a permanent basis.

However, Kamberi is in talks with Swiss league champions St Gallen and they are looking to take him back to his native country.

Kamberi, who is 25 years old, joined Hibs in January 2018 and has since scored 21 goals in 70 games for the Edinburgh outfit. He then managed a single goal in six games on loan at Rangers before the campaign was brought to a halt in March.

He started his career in Switzerland with Grasshoppers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. They decided to loan him out to the German second tier with Karlsruher before his switch to Hibs.

Kamberi hit the ground running immediately at Easter Road, bagging nine goals in 14 matches, to earn a permanent move there in June 2018.

He still has two more years left on his contract with Jack Ross’ side but may have played his final game for them, with numerous clubs fighting to sign him.

Norwich will be playing back in the Championship next season and may see Kamberi as a cut-price striking option. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are currently fighting for their lives but it’s no secret that Neil Warnock loves a striker signing.

