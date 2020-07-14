Sheffield Wednesday would be in ‘pole position’ to re-sign Jacob Murphy if Newcastle United opt to loan him out again, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are open to the idea of bringing him back to Hillsborough again over the summer.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, joined the Yorkshire side last year on loan from Newcastle and has scored seven goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Garry Monk has said, as per the Sheffield Star: “I’ve been delighted with him. I’ve said if there is an opportunity to bring him back next year, we don’t know yet because we’re not even concentrating on that, but if there was then he’s the type of player I want to work with.

“He’s improving and has improved throughout the season. If the opportunity is there [to bring him back] then yes, but we want to concentrate on these games and then take care of that side of it afterwards.”

Murphy has fallen out of favour at St. James’ Park and it is likely that Steve Bruce’s side could look to offload him again, so Wednesday will be likely to be front of the queue.

Bringing him back for next season would be a coup by Monk’s men as he adds more quality going forward.

Prior to his loan move to the Owls, the pacey winger has previously had stints at Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

