Michael Jordan needs no introduction. He was the face of the NBA and Mr Basketball, a star since he was the 3rd draft choice in 1984. He won 6 NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls. He’s also the face of a brand of shoes famous the world wide. He is also an inspiration for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins according to the Dail Mail.

24-year-old Watkins came up through the youth ranks at Exeter City but has really only hit the headlines since a 2017 move to Brentford where his prowess has been unleashed on the Sky Bet Championship. In 137 games for Brentford, Watkins has exploded with 47 goals and 17 assists.

This season his 24 goals have been a massive part of the reason behind Brentford’s charge towards the Premier League. That is a charge strengthened by seven straight wins, six since football came back after lockdown. As Brentford continue to steamroller all before them, Watkins opens up on how he has gained inspiration from Michael Jordan.

Watkins starts by commenting on the effect that watching Netflix’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary on Michael Jordan had on him. On this effect he explains:

“I definitely feel like on the pitch I’ve got a leadership role – I watched the Michael Jordan documentary and it kind of made me hungry and want to get the best out of everyone so we can try and achieve something special.“

He then continues and focuses on the effect that the documentary has had on his leadership qualities. He says of this:

“All leaders are not nicey-nicey all the time. You have to get fired up because you want to win. They’re not saying it personally because they want to hurt you or damage you. They are doing it because they want the best out of you and you want to win.”

Moving away from the Jordan slant, Watkins opens up on the effect that Neal Maupay moving to Brighton last summer had on his style of play. Watkins explains:

“I didn’t see myself replacing Neal and scoring 25 goals, to be brutally honest. When I was put there I started to score a few goals and quickly found my stride. Scoring that amount was reachable and each game I’ve played I’ve become more confident“

Brentford could take another step closer to the promised land of the Premier League with a win over Preston North End. The way they are playing, you wouldn’t bet against them.

