Brentford star Ollie Watkins has sent a defiant message to promotion rivals Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion and insisted they should be ‘looking over their shoulders’ as reported by Leeds Live.

The Bees have won seven straight games which has seen them rise to third in the table and are now just three points behind second-placed West Brom.

Leeds are a further three points clear at the top of the division but Watkins has claimed that they will try to win every game to give themselves the best chance of winning automatic promotion.

Asked if the top two should still be nervous of their nearest challenger, Watkins said: “Yeah I’m sure any team would. When other teams are winning and you’ve dropped points, you would… players do take notice but we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and just win as many games as possible and carry on.”

Brentford have been in relentless form of late causing huge pressure on the top two which has seen them go from play-off contenders to automatic promotion hopefuls. However, despite their scintillating form, Watkins believes they can be even better.

CONFIDENT

“I feel like these last two games we’ve had more to give,” he added. “The Derby game – we won that comfortably in the end 3-1 and still I feel like we could have played better. So it’s nice, we’ve won these last two games and we can still do more.”

“It’s all down to ourselves really. If we don’t work hard, if we stop running and doing the basics then we won’t make the automatic spots but if we carry on doing what we’re doing, I’m confident we will.”

There is no doubt that West Brom and Leeds are still in the driving seat in the race for automatic promotion and if both sides win their remaining three games then whatever Brentford’s result, it won’t make a jot of difference.

However, West Brom in particular face a slightly tougher run in and face Fulham at the Hawthorns this evening knowing they will need to win or face the possibility of Brentford breathing down their necks even further.

Will Brentford claim an automatic promotion place?