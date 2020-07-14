Since football has come back, we have been able to watch more than ever.

Because we’ve been locked out of the stadiums, special deals have been done to let us watch every match possible at home. Every Premier League match is being shown on TV, with more games being given to Amazon Prime and even the BBC, leading to the most-watched Premier League match of all time.

Here in the EFL, we have had more games on Sky Sports as well as live TV broadcasts being allowed on iFollow for the first time in the UK. This means you can pay £10 a match if you wish. While it had teething problems in the first round of fixtures, it is now stable and has been a good alternative for those unable to get to the matches. It’s also a huge bonus for fans who live a large distance from their team as they now see more of their team than ever, an ironic twist if we ever saw one.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like this will be continuing. Because the broadcasters don’t want to devalue any future deals, they will be returning to the model that was present before the Coronavirus lockdown. While this report is just for the Premier League, you have to imagine that if this is down to TV deals that the same will happen for the EFL and iFollow. This means a whole lot of football that you won’t be able to watch if you live in this country.

Well, watch legally. You see, there is a huge football piracy business out there. A report stated that five million Brits watch illegal football streams and that is just the number of people willing to admit to it. Just for your information, Sky Sports were incredibly proud when 2.7million people watched Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United when football returned, a 40%+ increase of how many usually watch their matches. When people can’t watch matches legally, they will find somewhere they can online.

As you can imagine, the people who run the sport are very angry at this and are taking action. There are regular court orders against websites illegally broadcasting football and the proposed Saudi takeover of Newcastle United might be stopped purely because the country is a haven for illegal streamers. The Premier League stated at the start of the season that it is winning the war on illegal streamers.

It isn’t. It’s losing and it’s losing badly. They think they are succeeding because they take down the odd website but in fact they are playing whack a mole with an intelligent race of moles that are expanding to more gardens and arcade machines every second. That metaphor may have got away with me.

The people setting up these streams are much smarter than the people trying to stop them and while there is plenty of demand for them, they will continue to prosper and grow.

And boy is there a lot of demand. The prices of sports packages continue to go up and up despite the fact they are often terrible value for the average consumer. You may only want to watch Nottingham Forest and perhaps the odd Premier League match when you pay your £18 a month for Sky Sports, that cost being on top of whatever package you already have, but you will also be getting the cricket, rugby union and the golf. It is a complete rip-off.

The Premier League and broadcasting companies are desperate to keep this status quo as it means the money will keep rolling in. But the longer they keep going trying to use court orders to defeat piracy, the more people are going to head over to their laptops and find these streams.

If they want to keep the money coming in and defeat piracy, they need to meet the consumer halfway. It has been proven that the majority of people do not want to pirate products, they actually want to pay for the service or product. But that if the service or product is too expensive, they will go to the effort of finding a free alternative.

If you modernise and work out what the consumer wants, the consumer will pay. Music piracy used to be widespread and I think everyone attempted to download Limewire at some point. But Spotify came along and destroyed music piracy to be a tiny rump. Film piracy was also everywhere, I remember everyone had a website where you could watch the latest films. But when Netflix came along, people were happy to dole out a small fee for the ease and convenience.

Other sports have been ahead of the game of football as well. The WWE realised with internet speeds rising, more and more people were choosing to watch their PPVs on illegal streaming sites. Because of this, they decided to make their own streaming service called the WWE Network and price it at £10 a month, a far cry from the £40 they would and still do charge for PPVs. Wrestling piracy still exists, but it is a tiny market usually reserved for the TV shows which are yes, on BT Sport in the UK. The success of the WWE Network, the WWE is more profitable than ever despite the fact you only last thought about them when The Rock was around, is now leading to boxing and the UFC making similar services.

Everyone involved in football broadcasting needs to learn from this if it wants to defeat piracy. If it continues on the current model, they will lose subscribers and more people will be watching matches after getting through dodgy porn ads.

If they modernise and start looking at more tailored plans which give you more of the matches and sports you want for a more reasonable price, they may take a hit in the short term but gain more in the long run as people start to realise it’s a better deal and less chance of getting viruses on their computer. It’s seriously embarrassing that a man who was hit on the head with a bedpan was ahead of the bigwigs of the biggest sport on this matter.

I don’t expect any movement a football streaming service or anything of the like anytime soon. The people running things are making too much money to think this is the future. But when subscribers keep falling and more fans are watching matches with Spanish commentary through a VPN on their computer, maybe they’ll realise they are losing the battle and need to change their tactics.

Would you pay for a legal Football Streaming Service?