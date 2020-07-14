Speaking to Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway has confirmed that young attacker Charles Vernam will not be returning to the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Former Derby County youngster Charles Vernam’s deal with Grimsby Town came to an end earlier this summer. The attacker impressed with the Mariners but with his deal up, Vernam will not be returning to the club this summer.

Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway confirmed the news on Monday, saying that Vernam will not be returning to be a part of what he hopes will be a bright future.

Holloway spoke to Grimsby Live to break the news. He said that he did not think Vernam shared the same vision as him but moved to wish him the best for the future, with a move to League One on the horizon.

“What upset me about those two was – although I understand their reasons – they didn’t see us like I saw us.

“I want us to be involved in the right part of the table – promotion or play-offs, then who’s to say we can’t go on and waltz through the next division as well. What I am trying to do is think bigger.



“It is very similar with Charles – I love that he played so wonderfully well for a few games while I was in charge. He’s decided he wants to play at the highest level he can at the moment. There’s no hard feelings, it’s life. There’s a space for someone else to come in.”

The report says a move to Burton Albion is likely for Vernam after an impressive campaign with Grimsby Town. The 23-year-old scored seven goals and laid on two assists in 27 League Two games, including an impressive hat-trick against Colchester United.

