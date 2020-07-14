Bristol Live journalist Sam Frost has said in a fan Q&A that Bristol Rovers “want an answer” from Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town ‘target’ Jonson Clarke-Harris regarding a new deal.

As reported here on The72, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town have both been said keen on Bristol Rovers star Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The Gas star’s form over the course of the 2019/20 campaign has seen him attract transfer interest from elsewhere. Given his form, it isn’t hard to see why.

Clarke-Harris’ contract with Bristol Rovers runs out next summer but with clubs keen, both the club and fans are hoping the striker puts pen to paper on a new deal this summer to fend off interest and avoid losing him for nothing next season.

Now, journalist Sam Frost has moved to provide an update on Clarke-Harris’ situation. Answering questions in a fan Q&A, Frost said that negotiations over a new deal are ongoing. However, Rovers are said to “want an answer” sooner rather than later, adding his situation could clear up in August. He said:

“Talks are ongoing but Rovers want an answer – one way or the other – soon, because if a new contract can’t be struck Rovers will want to sell, receive the maximum fee and then have time to sign a replacement.

“At the same time, it’s difficult because Championship transfer market, where the lion’s share of the interest lies, is so uncertain at the moment due to pandemic.

“Also, the only three clubs who will certainly be playing Championship football next season are Norwich, Coventry and Rotherham, so makes it hard for those clubs to plan their budgets.

He does also have interest from League One clubs, and we expect the player’s future to be clearer in early August.”

In total, Clarke-Harris has netted 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season. His 2019/20 tally takes him to 26 goals in 51 games for the club, laying on three assists in the process. His form makes him one of League One’s most prolific strikers since signing for Bristol Rovers.

Now, with Frost’s situation providing further insight into the situation, how do you think Clarke-Harris’ situation will pan out? Do you think he’ll be tempted elsewhere or will he commit his future to Bristol Rovers? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

