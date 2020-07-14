According to a report from the Daily Mail, Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood is set to join MLS Side New York Red Bulls in a £1.5m transfer.

Midfield starlet Dru Yearwood only made the move to Brentford last summer. The highly-rated youngster left Southend United to link up with the Bees but now, it has been claimed Yearwood is set for a move to a new club.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Yearwood is poised to make a move to MLS giants New York Red Bulls. The club are said to be nearing a £1.5m transfer after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The report adds that an initial deal for Yearwood to move to New York was actually agreed earlier this year. However, the Coronavirus pandemic put the deal “under threat”.

Yearwood’s move is subject to a medical and completion of paperwork, but it looks like the former Southend United youngster is the latest British youngster to move abroad to further their development.

With Brentford, Yearwood only managed five appearances across all competitions, making two appearances off the bench in the Championship.

Yearwood earned the move to Griffin Park after breaking through Southend’s academy. After breaking through the League One side’s youth ranks, Yearoowd, 20, went on to play 61 times for the club’s senior side, scoring no goals but laying on seven assists from midfield.

Brentford fans, how do you think about Yearwood’s reported departure? Would you like to see him stay? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

